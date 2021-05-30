Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM) Trading Down 0.5%

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 10,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 12,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMM. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,111,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 71,567 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $269,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $226,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 3.8% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM)

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

