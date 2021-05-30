Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM) Trading Down 0.5%

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 10,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 12,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.
About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM)
Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.
Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.