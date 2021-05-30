Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Shares Up 1.8%

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. 29,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,630% from the average session volume of 1,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded Taiheiyo Cement from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23.

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in cement, mineral resources, environmental, and construction materials businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Cement segment offers ordinary Portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, and kaolin, as well as recycles surplus construction soil.

