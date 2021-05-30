Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS) rose 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 17,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.