Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Short Interest Up 83.7% in May

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the April 29th total of 28,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Freeline Therapeutics makes up about 0.9% of Polygon Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Polygon Management Ltd. owned 2.89% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FRLN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeline Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.