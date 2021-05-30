Short Interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Expands By 116.3%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the April 29th total of 568,700 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.34. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.85% and a negative return on equity of 119.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,078.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 267,272 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $12,700,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,032,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EYPT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.