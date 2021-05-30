Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.95.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.42.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.