Mariner LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRU opened at $106.97 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average of $87.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

