Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.83. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist cut their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

