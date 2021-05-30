Mariner LLC Takes Position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCV. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

VCV stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.