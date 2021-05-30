Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stake Trimmed by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 307,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 51,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $15.19 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

