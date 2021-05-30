BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 933 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

RE stock opened at $259.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $192.09 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.96.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.