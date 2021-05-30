ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.12% of ONE Gas worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $46,238,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $38,510,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after buying an additional 200,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,294,000 after buying an additional 183,239 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 107.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 254,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,562,000 after buying an additional 131,953 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.76. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $86.07.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

