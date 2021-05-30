BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.17% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

