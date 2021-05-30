First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,223.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,316.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,207.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,398.20 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

