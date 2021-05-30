IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,406 Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,406 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Financial Institutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $508.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at $882,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

