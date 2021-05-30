IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.84.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COMM. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

