iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDU opened at $80.63 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $84.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.73.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

