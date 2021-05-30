Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,970 shares of company stock valued at $972,441. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

