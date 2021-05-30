Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,681,000 after acquiring an additional 885,481 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,990,000 after buying an additional 1,988,958 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,383,000 after buying an additional 89,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,736,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,040,000 after buying an additional 189,544 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $58.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.