The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,388 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after buying an additional 2,975,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,103,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Shares of ZION opened at $57.88 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,070.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,737 shares of company stock worth $2,193,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

