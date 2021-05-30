Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.14.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

HCAT stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $59.10.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 145,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,204,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $200,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,163. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

