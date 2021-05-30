2,860 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $351.99 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.09 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.33 and a 200 day moving average of $344.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.92.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total transaction of $148,302.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,569 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

