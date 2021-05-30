Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 895,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.