Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 58.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

