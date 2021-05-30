Ely Benaim Sells 1,833 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ely Benaim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovoCure alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $347,628.45.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $204.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $220.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,854.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.96.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 316.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.