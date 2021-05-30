Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $779,000 Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

EQX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC cut their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

