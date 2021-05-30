Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,874 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Forterra as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Forterra by 1,783.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after buying an additional 1,264,529 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Forterra during the first quarter worth $990,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Forterra by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Forterra by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 406,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 186,152 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Forterra by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forterra alerts:

FRTA stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.46. Forterra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Several research firms have commented on FRTA. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.