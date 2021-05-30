Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $175,000.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.79, for a total value of $198,395.00.

DXCM stock opened at $369.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in DexCom by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 28,545 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in DexCom by 1,037.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.35.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.