Texas Permanent School Fund Has $296.93 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,259,409 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 73,612 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $296,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,663 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 44,991 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.

MSFT opened at $249.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $180.41 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

