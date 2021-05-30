Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss Sells 9,000 Shares

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $191,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,474,522.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Koss stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. Koss Co. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $127.45. The company has a market capitalization of $196.49 million, a P/E ratio of 461.40 and a beta of -2.63.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Koss by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koss in the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koss in the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koss in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Koss during the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

