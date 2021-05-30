Walter T. Beach Sells 10,000 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.44. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

