Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,994 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $105,541.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,967,207 shares in the company, valued at $43,321,900.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $83,488.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,999,732 shares in the company, valued at $17,137,703.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,692 shares of company stock worth $912,054. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTIL opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $605.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.72. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. Research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DTIL shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

