Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of CMS Energy worth $23,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $78,403,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,074,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,810 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMS opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

