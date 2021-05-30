Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 98,759 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 183.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $9,579,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vontier by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 419,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 137,015 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

NYSE VNT opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.