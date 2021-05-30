Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.16 Million Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Goosehead Insurance worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSHD opened at $89.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 187.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.50. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $174.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 26,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $2,163,316.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,336,005.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $2,785,309.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,277 shares of company stock worth $33,650,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

