Reviewing Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) & Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Venus Concept alerts:

This table compares Venus Concept and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -47.56% -91.82% -23.69% Pulmonx N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Venus Concept and Pulmonx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $78.01 million 1.41 -$81.71 million ($1.62) -1.26 Pulmonx $32.73 million 47.53 -$32.23 million ($3.16) -13.58

Pulmonx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Venus Concept. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Venus Concept and Pulmonx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pulmonx 0 3 5 0 2.63

Venus Concept currently has a consensus price target of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Pulmonx has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Venus Concept’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Pulmonx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Venus Concept shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Pulmonx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pulmonx beats Venus Concept on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis. The company also offers Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin; Venus Freeze Plus, a noninvasive device used in dermatologic and general surgical procedures for females for the noninvasive treatment of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and rhytides; Venus Bliss, a device is used for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance. In addition, it provides NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX, a robotic systems to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.