Immunome (IMNM) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Immunome (NASDAQ: IMNM) is one of 831 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Immunome to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Immunome alerts:

This table compares Immunome and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immunome N/A -$17.84 million -5.78 Immunome Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.53

Immunome’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Immunome. Immunome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Immunome and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunome 0 0 2 0 3.00 Immunome Competitors 4591 17556 38657 766 2.58

Immunome currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.96%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.28%. Given Immunome’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immunome has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Immunome and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunome N/A N/A N/A Immunome Competitors -2,665.06% -117.77% -28.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Immunome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Immunome shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.