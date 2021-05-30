The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 72,698 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,698 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

Shares of KBWD stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

