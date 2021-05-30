Sigma Planning Corp Buys 10,857 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 83.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

