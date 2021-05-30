The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,734,000 after buying an additional 394,419 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,209,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,191,000 after buying an additional 41,595 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,447,000 after buying an additional 168,983 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,562,000 after buying an additional 66,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after buying an additional 748,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $182.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.98. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $111.46 and a 52 week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.