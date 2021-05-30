Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Position Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Churchill Downs by 162.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $199.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.49 and its 200-day moving average is $209.81. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.56 and a 52-week high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

