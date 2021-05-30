1,965 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after buying an additional 1,729,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $197,991,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $83,062,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after acquiring an additional 308,570 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Equifax by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,901,000 after acquiring an additional 238,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $235.04 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $242.13. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.