Alps Advisors Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 246.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $188.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

