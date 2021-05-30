Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $16,016,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $13,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 445.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 176,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after buying an additional 132,477 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 146,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 108,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $551,700.00. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,863 shares of company stock worth $6,927,447 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.