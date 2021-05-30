Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Stock Price Up 1%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) rose 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 15,300,099 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

