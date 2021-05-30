Just Group (LON:JUST) Trading Up 0.7%

Just Group plc (LON:JUST) was up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111.40 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44). Approximately 4,603,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 1,993,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.20 ($1.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 16.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92.

In other news, insider Andy Parsons sold 157,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £160,555.14 ($209,766.32).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

