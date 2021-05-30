KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $55.69 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

