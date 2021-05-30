Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

CS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 105,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 73,358 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1,173.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 210,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 194,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 81,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.