Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BUD opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $76.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51. The company has a market cap of $152.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

