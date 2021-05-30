Keybank National Association OH Boosts Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in IDEX were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in IDEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $222.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.79. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $145.85 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

